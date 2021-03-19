site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Hurricanes' Jake Bean: Ascends to active roster
Bean was promoted to the active roster and played in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss versus the Blue Jackets.
Bean assumed his usual third-pairing role with Jake Gardiner (back) unavailable Thursday.
