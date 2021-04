The Hurricanes designated Bean for the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Bean has resided on the active roster for the past two games, but he failed to earn a spot in the lineup both nights. In 33 games with the big club this season, the 22-year-old has racked up 11 points across 13:51 of average ice time. Bean will be a prime candidate to return to the active roster for Thursday's game against the Panthers.