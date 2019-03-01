Hurricanes' Jake Bean: Demoted to minors
Bean was shipped down to AHL Charlotte on Friday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Bean appeared in just two games this season, in which he was held off the scoresheet and tallied one goal, one hit and two PIM while averaging 8:28 of ice time. The 20-year-old figures to remain atop the list of potential call-ups should further blue-line injuries pop up this season.
