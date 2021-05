Bean scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 1.

The defenseman tied the game at 1-1 with a goal at 1:41 of the third period. Bean hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in his last 10 appearances, and his last goal was 37 games ago. The 22-year-old defenseman is likely to be limited to third-pairing minutes in the playoffs, although he'll still get a look as a power-play specialist.