Hurricanes' Jake Bean: Dropped to minors
Bean was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Thursday, TSN reports.
Given Bean was likely brought up under emergency conditions, this move figures to be a paper transaction after the defenseman didn't crack the lineup against the Bruins for Game 1 on Thursday. Fantasy owners should expect the Calgary native to be called up ahead of Game 2 on Sunday, though he is unlikely to crack the lineup.
