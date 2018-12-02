Hurricanes' Jake Bean: Heads back to minors
Bean was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Saturday, TSN reports.
Bean suited up for his first two NHL games in this stint, averaging 8:28 per outing. If the Hurricanes are comfortable sending Bean back to minors, it could signal either Hayden Fleury (concussion) or Brett Pesce (lower body) are ready to be activated from injured reserve for Sunday's game versus the Kings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...