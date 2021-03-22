site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Hurricanes' Jake Bean: Jumps to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bean was promoted from the taxi squad for Monday's tilt with Columbus, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Bean will suit up with the Hurricanes for the 18th time in the last 19 games. He's racked up 10 points while averaging 14:22 of ice time during that span.
