Bean scored a power-play goal on his only shot of the game and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Florida.

Bean snapped a point shot through traffic 90 seconds into the middle frame for his first career goal, extending Carolina's lead to 2-0. The 2016 first-round pick has provided the Hurricanes with a nice dose of offense from the team's third pairing, collecting six points in eight games since the start of February.