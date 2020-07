Bean was included in the Hurricanes' Phase 3 training camp roster.

Bean led the NHL in blue-line scoring with 48 points in 59 games, so his inclusion on the roster shouldn't come as a surprise. Given his offensive upside, the team could opt to utilize the Calgary native in a playoff contest is another defenseman picks up an injury. In addition to Bean, the organization added forwards Steven Lorentz and Max McCormick and netminder Anton Forsberg.