Hurricanes' Jake Bean: Point-per-game pace in juniors
Bean has five goals and 27 points through 25 games for the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League.
Bean was recently traded to the Tri-City Americans, but he has yet to play a game with the new squad. The Hurricanes should be excited about their 19-year-old blueliner's consistent performance, but he still has some bulking up to do before he gets to pro hockey, since he stands at 6-foot-1 and just 173 pounds.
