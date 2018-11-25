Bean was promoted to the NHL level from AHL Charlotte on Sunday.

Drafted 13th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, Bean has three goals and 10 points in 20 AHL contests. The 20-year-old blueliner found plenty of success in the WHL, including a terrific 18-point output in last year's WHL postseason. If Haydn Fleury (concussion) is out Tuesday, look for Bean to make his NHL debut.