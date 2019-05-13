Hurricanes' Jake Bean: Recalled from minors
Bean was promoted from AHL Charlotte on Friday, TSN reports.
Bean's flip flopping between leagues will likely continue until AHL Charlotte is eliminated from the postseason and the Canes can make their Black Aces promotions. The youngster figures to be the top option to slot into the lineup should Carolina pick up another injury on the blue line.
