Hurricanes' Jake Bean: Recalled from minors
Bean was promoted from AHL Charlotte on Monday.
With Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body) facing a potential lengthy absence, the Canes wasted no time calling in reinforcements on the blue line. The 20-year-old Bean likely won't break into the lineup, Haydn Fleury figures to slot into the third pairing, but will provide some emergency depth.
