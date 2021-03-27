site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Hurricanes' Jake Bean: Rises to active roster
Bean was promoted to the active roster Saturday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Bean will skate on the third pairing in Saturday's game versus the Lightning. The 2016 first-round pick has accrued 11 points through 22 games this year.
