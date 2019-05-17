Bean was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

With the 'Canes knocked out of the postseason, Bean will join Haydn Fleury and Patrick Brown with the Checkers in order to bolster the team's ranks. The minor-league club opens up a best of seven series with AHL Toronto on Friday, so Bean may have to wait a day or two to slot into the lineup. The 20-year-old logged just two NHL appearances this season, in which he recorded two PIM, one shot and one hit while averaging 8:28 of ice time. Given Carolina's depth on the blue line, Bean likely will have to settle for a fringe role again next season and could spend most of his time in the minors.