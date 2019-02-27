Carolina recalled Bean from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.

The Hurricanes are dealing with several injuries on the back end, so Bean will be on hand in case Justin Faulk (upper body) or Calvin de Haan (upper body) is unable to go Friday against the Blues. The 2016 first-round pick has been impressive in the minors this season, racking up 10 goals and 33 points in 56 appearances.

