Carolina waived Chelios on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Hurricanes are extremely deep at defense, so Chelios was always considered a long shot to make the team's Opening Night roster. If he goes unclaimed, he'll report to AHL Charlotte, where he's racked up 63 points in 149 games over the past two seasons.

