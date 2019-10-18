Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Adjusting to life on third pairing
Gardiner has a goal and an assist in eight games this season, playing primarily on the third defensive pairing.
Gardiner was a top-four defender for the Maple Leafs in his last few seasons in Toronto, regularly averaging 21-22 minutes per game, but so far with the Canes he is seeing a significantly reduced role, averaging just 17:40. However, he does still see a good chunk of time on the power play -- about 2:11 per game. For the time being at least, the Canes will be counting on him to play more of a solid defensive game rather than jumping into the rush, and that does not bode well for his fantasy value.
