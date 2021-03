Gardiner (back) cleared waivers and was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Gardiner is battling a back injury with no clear timetable to return. His move to the taxi squad provides salary-cap flexibility for the Hurricanes while he recovers. Once the 30-year-old is healthy, he'll likely be promoted once again, though Jake Bean looks like he could be a long-term solution on the blue line.