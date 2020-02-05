Play

Gardiner posted a power-play assist, two shots on net and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Gardiner is up to 15 points and 65 shots with a minus-20 rating through 53 games this season. He's picked up five assists with a man advantage. The 29-year-old has been better of late, but not enough to help most fantasy owners.

