Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Assists in back-to-back games
Gardiner posted a power-play assist, two shots on net and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.
Gardiner is up to 15 points and 65 shots with a minus-20 rating through 53 games this season. He's picked up five assists with a man advantage. The 29-year-old has been better of late, but not enough to help most fantasy owners.
