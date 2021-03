Gardiner (upper body) had two hits and one block in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Gardiner had missed the previous five games because of his injury and suited up for the first time since Feb. 24. He logged just under 14 minutes of ice time on Carolina's third pairing with Haydn Fleury and was minus-1. The 10-year NHL veteran has seven assists in 17 games this season.