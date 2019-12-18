Gardiner currently has the fifth-worst plus-minus rating among NHL defensemen with a minus-17.

To put it mildly, Gardiner simply can't be trusted in his own zone. This partially explains why his average ice time has dropped by five minutes per game compared to last year (16:07 vs. 21:13), which is what happens when you are no longer a top-four blueliner. Not surprisingly, Gardiner's scoring totals are also on the decline. Now with just eight points in 34 games, he'll be lucky to hit 20 points at this rate. He does not deserve to be in your fantasy lineup right now.