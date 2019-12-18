Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Defensive liability most nights
Gardiner currently has the fifth-worst plus-minus rating among NHL defensemen with a minus-17.
To put it mildly, Gardiner simply can't be trusted in his own zone. This partially explains why his average ice time has dropped by five minutes per game compared to last year (16:07 vs. 21:13), which is what happens when you are no longer a top-four blueliner. Not surprisingly, Gardiner's scoring totals are also on the decline. Now with just eight points in 34 games, he'll be lucky to hit 20 points at this rate. He does not deserve to be in your fantasy lineup right now.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Struggling to generate offense•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Dropped to third pairing•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Helpers starting to pile up•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Adjusting to life on third pairing•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Feeling good ahead of season opener•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Misses practice Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.