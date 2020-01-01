Gardiner was held off the scoresheet for the ninth consecutive game Tuesday against the Canadiens.

Now with just eight points through 40 games, Gardiner has obviously been a huge fantasy bust this season. To make matters worse, his minus-20 rating is fifth-worst in the NHL among defensemen. If you have been hanging onto Gardiner in the hopes of a career resurgence in Raleigh, it doesn't look to be coming anytime soon.