Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Ends nine-game slump
Gardiner managed a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
Gardiner added four shots on goal in the game, which saw him snap a nine-game point drought. The 29-year-old defenseman has still disappointed with nine points and a minus-21 rating through 41 games. He never had fewer than 24 points in a full season with the Maple Leafs, but Gardiner is on track to fall short of the 20-point mark in 2019-20.
