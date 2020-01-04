Gardiner managed a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Gardiner added four shots on goal in the game, which saw him snap a nine-game point drought. The 29-year-old defenseman has still disappointed with nine points and a minus-21 rating through 41 games. He never had fewer than 24 points in a full season with the Maple Leafs, but Gardiner is on track to fall short of the 20-point mark in 2019-20.