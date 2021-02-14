Gardiner dished out two assists in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Dallas.

Gardiner snapped a six-game scoring slump with assists on back-to-back goals by Jordan Martinook and Teuvo Teravainen in the first period. The 30-year-old has been an offensive-minded defenseman throughout his 10-year NHL career but has just five assists in 12 games this season.

