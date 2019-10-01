Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Feeling good ahead of season opener
Gardiner (undisclosed) is "feeling good" ahead of Thursday's regular-season opener against the Canadiens.
Gardiner was held out of practice Friday due to a minor issue, but he was never believed to be in serious danger of missing Thursday's tilt. The former Maple Leaf is expected to skate on the Hurricanes' bottom pairing and No. 1 power-play unit against Montreal.
