Gardiner recorded his third assist in four games during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Don't look now, but the former Maple Leaf May finally be rediscovering his game with his new team. Following a quiet start to the season, including a six-game scoring drought, Gardiner has suddenly become a steady offensive contributor for the Canes. Playing on the team's second defensive pairing with the stay-at-home Brett Pesce, he will be given a bit more freedom to wheel-and-deal, especially on the power play where he's been seeing a decent amount of minutes lately (1:57 average TOI).