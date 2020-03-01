Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Ice time on the decline
Gardiner skated a season-low 12:23 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens, and failed to register a point for the eighth time in the past nine games.
Gardiner's role on the Canes' blue line has been severely diminished since the team added Brady Skjei at the trade deadline, with Skjei averaging 21:25 in the past three games since his arrival, compared to 14:57 for Gardiner. Although he does still see decent minutes on the power play, Gardiner is currently skating on the Canes' bottom defensive pairing with Trevor van Riemsdyk, giving him very limited fantasy value in most formats.
