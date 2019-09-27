Gardiner (undisclosed) didn't skate Friday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes have kept Gardiner off the ice for the past few days in an effort to ensure he's 100 percent healthy for their regular-season opener. The former Maple Leaf likely won't play in either of the team's two remaining preseason contests, but there's no reason to believe that he's in any danger of missing Carolina's Opening Night matchup with Montreal at this point.