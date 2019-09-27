Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Misses practice Friday
Gardiner (undisclosed) didn't skate Friday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
The Hurricanes have kept Gardiner off the ice for the past few days in an effort to ensure he's 100 percent healthy for their regular-season opener. The former Maple Leaf likely won't play in either of the team's two remaining preseason contests, but there's no reason to believe that he's in any danger of missing Carolina's Opening Night matchup with Montreal at this point.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Lands four-year deal with Carolina•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: MRI on back comes back clean•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Does it all in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Slow to get timing back•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Back in tow•
-
Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Hoping to play Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.