Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: On early-week scoring binge
Gardiner racked up three assists and three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Detroit.
The veteran defenseman has exploded for five points (one goal, four assists) and seven shots over the first two games of the week, helping carry the Hurricanes to a pair of decisive road wins. Two of his three helpers Tuesday came with the man advantage. Gardiner isn't asked to carry the offensive load from the blueline like he was at times in Toronto, but he's chipped in with a respectable 23 points in 68 games. His career-worst minus-24 rating, however, isn't doing fantasy owners any favors.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Two points including winner Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Ice time declining•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Shakes apple tree Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Assists in back-to-back games•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Produces assist•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Slings helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.