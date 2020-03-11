Gardiner racked up three assists and three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

The veteran defenseman has exploded for five points (one goal, four assists) and seven shots over the first two games of the week, helping carry the Hurricanes to a pair of decisive road wins. Two of his three helpers Tuesday came with the man advantage. Gardiner isn't asked to carry the offensive load from the blueline like he was at times in Toronto, but he's chipped in with a respectable 23 points in 68 games. His career-worst minus-24 rating, however, isn't doing fantasy owners any favors.