Gardiner posted his second assist in three games in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Gardiner recorded just 24 points last season, matching a career low, but he's been surprisingly strong out of the gate this year. That said, he's currently averaging just under 15 minutes per game on the Canes' third defensive pairing, which doesn't exactly point to an offensive outburst in the making. He's still a third- or fourth-tier fantasy option in our books.