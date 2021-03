Gardiner (back) was waived by Carolina on Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Gardiner is expected to be sidelined for a while with his back issue, so the Hurricanes are hoping he'll pass through waivers unclaimed so they can assign him to their taxi squad in order to free up cap space while he's unable to play. The 30-year-old blueliner has tallied seven helpers while averaging 15:48 of ice time per contest in 17 appearances this season.