Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Produces two-point effort
Gardiner notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.
Gardiner doesn't stack the scoresheet like this often. In fact, it's his first multi-point game since February of last year, but he has collected his third goal of the season, already matching last year's total. However, his lack of consistency -- 11 points and a minus-20 rating through 31 games -- makes him unreliable in season-long formats.
