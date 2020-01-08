Gardiner notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Gardiner doesn't stack the scoresheet like this often. In fact, it's his first multi-point game since February of last year, but he has collected his third goal of the season, already matching last year's total. However, his lack of consistency -- 11 points and a minus-20 rating through 31 games -- makes him unreliable in season-long formats.