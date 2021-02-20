Gardiner added his fourth assist in his last four games in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

After just three points in his first 11 games, Gardiner's been on nice little run of late. He still doesn't see a ton of ice time, averaging just under 16 minutes a game this season, but he does play on the Cane's second power-play unit where three of his seven helpers this season have been generated. Enjoy the hot streak while it lasts, as Gardiner has been known to suffer through prolonged scoring droughts.