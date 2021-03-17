Gardiner (back) was reassigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Gardiner continues to shuffle to and from the active roster while he recovers from his back injury. His next chance to return is Thursday versus the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Rejoins active roster•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Assigned to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Placed on waivers•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Dealing with back issue•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Sits out practice Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Back from injury•