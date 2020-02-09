Play

Gardiner posted three assists, two on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Gardiner played an instrumental role in the Hurricanes' comeback from two separate two-goal deficits. The defenseman is in a groove with five assists over his last four contests. He's up to 18 points and 69 shots on net with a minus-22 rating through 55 games.

