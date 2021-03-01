Gardiner (upper body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Panthers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Gardiner will sit out a third straight game as he battles an upper-body injury. His next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Predators. Haydn Fleury will remain in the lineup until Gardiner can return.
