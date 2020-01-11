Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Slings helper
Gardiner produced an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.
Gardiner had the secondary helper on Warren Foegele's opening tally at 14:20 of the first period. In his last four games, Gardiner has a goal, three assists and nine shots on goal. He's at 12 points, 57 shots and a minus-19 rating through 44 games this season. It's too soon to say he's turned a corner -- fantasy owners will want to see an extended run of success before trusting the 29-year-old again.
