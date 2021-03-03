Gardiner (upper body) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Predators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
The 30-year-old blueliner will miss his fourth consecutive game with the injury, with his next chance to return coming Thursday back home against Detroit. Gardiner has seven points -- all assists -- in 16 games this season.
