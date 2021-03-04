Gardiner (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Detroit, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Gardiner will miss a fifth straight contest Thursday and remains without a definite timetable for his return. Haydn Fleury will likely continue to fill a bottom-four role until Gardiner's ready to rock.
