Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Two points including winner Sunday
Gardiner scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.
He helped set up rookie Morgan Geekie for Carolina's first goal of the afternoon, then blasted home what proved to be the game-winner late in the second period. Gardiner had only one assist in his prior 11 games, so this outburst was a welcome sight, but the veteran blueliner remains a risky fantasy option with four goals and 21 points through 67 games on the season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Ice time declining•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Shakes apple tree Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Assists in back-to-back games•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Produces assist•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Slings helper•
-
Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner: Produces two-point effort•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.