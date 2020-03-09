Gardiner scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

He helped set up rookie Morgan Geekie for Carolina's first goal of the afternoon, then blasted home what proved to be the game-winner late in the second period. Gardiner had only one assist in his prior 11 games, so this outburst was a welcome sight, but the veteran blueliner remains a risky fantasy option with four goals and 21 points through 67 games on the season.