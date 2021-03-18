Gardiner (back) won't suit up for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Gardiner will miss his fifth straight game, meaning Jake Bean and Haydn Fleury will stay in the lineup.
