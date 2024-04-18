Guentzel (rest) retook his spot on the Canes' top line ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Guentzel is riding an eight-game point streak during which he notched six goals and seven helpers, including five power-play points. In 67 combined games for the Penguins and Hurricanes, the elite winger racked up 77 points in 67 contests while reaching the 30-goal threshold for the third straight campaign.