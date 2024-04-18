Share Video

Guentzel (rest) retook his spot on the Canes' top line ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Guentzel is riding an eight-game point streak during which he notched six goals and seven helpers, including five power-play points. In 67 combined games for the Penguins and Hurricanes, the elite winger racked up 77 points in 67 contests while reaching the 30-goal threshold for the third straight campaign.

