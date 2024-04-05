Guentzel scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

The 29-year-old winger spoiled Jeremy Swayman's shutout bid late in the second period, but it was all the offense Carolina could muster. Guentzel didn't take long to adjust to his new teammates and system after being traded by the Penguins -- over the last 11 games, he's racked up three goals and 17 points. Thursday's tally was his 25th of the season, the fourth time in his career he's reached that mark, and Guentzel sits one point short of his fourth career 70-point campaign.