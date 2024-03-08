Guentzel (upper body) and Ty Smith were traded from the Penguins to the Hurricanes on Thursday in exchange for Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius, a conditional 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Guentzel was one of the biggest remaining trade targets, and now he'll be heading to the Hurricanes. The 29-year-old remains on long-term injured reserve, but he was cleared for contact Thursday and should be close to a return. Once he's healthy, Guentzel will bolster the Hurricanes' top six and power play as the team tries to get over the hump that has often tripped them up in the early rounds of the playoffs.