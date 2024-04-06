Guentzel scored two even-strength goals and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

The former Penguin got Carolina on the board late in the second period after the team had fallen behind 2-0, and Guentzel then picked up a helper on Sebastian Aho's game-winner late in the third before collecting a loose puck and flipping home an empty-netter. It's Guentzel's third multi-point performance in the last four games, and over the past 12 contests, he'd racked up five goals and 20 points as the Canes try to catch the Rangers for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.