Guentzel (upper body) will be a game-time decision, but there's a good chance he'll make his Carolina debut against the Rangers on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Guentzel racked up 22 goals and 52 points through 50 games with the Penguins to start the season before suffering an upper-body injury in mid-February that has forced him to miss the last 13 contests. If he's able to go Tuesday, look for Guentzel to skate on the second line and second power-play unit in his Hurricanes debut.