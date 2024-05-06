Guentzel recorded a helper, five shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 1.
Guentzel helped out on a Jaccob Slavin tally in the first period. Through six playoff contests, Guentzel has a goal, four assists, 12 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He should continue to work in a top-line role, as Guentzel has displayed excellent chemistry with Sebastian Aho since he was traded from the Penguins.
