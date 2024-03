Guentzel notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Guentzel picked up an assist on Seth Jarvis' tally in the final minute of the second period before beating Anton Forsberg with a wrister on the rush for his first goal with Carolina. The 29-year-old Guentzel now has five points through his first four games since he was dealt from Pittsburgh at the deadline. Overall, he's up to 23 goals and 54 points through 54 games this season.