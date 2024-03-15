Guentzel recorded an assist along with three shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

He helped set up a Martin Necas tally early in the second period, giving Guentzel his first point as a member of the Hurricanes in his second contest for the club. The 29-year-old winger has slotted right into a key role for his new team since being acquired from the Penguins and coming off IR, skating at even strength on a line with Necas and fellow newcomer Evgeny Kuznetsov while seeing shifts on the second power-play unit. That's still a downgrade from having Sidney Crosby as your center though, so Guentzel could have a hard time maintaining the usual point-a-game pace he posted in Pittsburgh.